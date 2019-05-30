New Exhibit At Crossing Arts Alliance Brings Prince And His Music To Life

A new exhibit at the Crossing Arts Alliance is bringing Prince and his music to life in a unique and creative way.

The exhibit is part of the Cherrywood Challenge, an international contest that local Baxter business Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics puts on annually. The contest called for artists to create a quilt piece using the same color and fabric, and all are inspired by Prince and his legacy.

The challenge received 388 entries from all across the world. The exhibit has been traveling the country and has made stops at trade and art shows in California, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, and more. The final exhibit features over 50 pieces and will be on display at the Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd until Saturday, June 8th.

The Crossing Arts Alliance is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 AM until 5 PM and Saturday from 10 to 2 PM.