New DNR K9 Teams Hitting the Field in Lakeland Viewing Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A couple of new Minnesota Department of Natural Resources K9 teams will be hitting the field in Lakeland country.

Three DNR teams in all recently graduated from the St. Paul Police Department’s K9 School, bringing the total number of DNR dog/handler teams to five.

Locally, Conservation Officer Adam Seifermann and K9 Jet, a black Lab, are stationed in Staples, while Conservation Officer Mike Fairbanks and K9 Fennec, a German shepherd, are set up in Deer River.

In the days since the K9 teams graduated, they have already helped conduct aquatic invasive species check stations, assisted with local law enforcement agencies, and done demonstrations for kids and civic groups.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today