New DNR K9 Teams Hitting the Field in Lakeland Viewing Area

Lakeland News — Jun. 8 2023

From left to right: Lt. Phil Mohs and K9 Mack; Conservation Officer Mike Krauel and K9 Bolt; Conservation Officer Mike Fairbanks and K9 Fennec; Conservation Officer Adam Seifermann and K9 Jet; and Conservation Officer Luke Gutzwiller and K9 Earl. (Photo Credit: DNR)

A couple of new Minnesota Department of Natural Resources K9 teams will be hitting the field in Lakeland country.

Three DNR teams in all recently graduated from the St. Paul Police Department’s K9 School, bringing the total number of DNR dog/handler teams to five.

Locally, Conservation Officer Adam Seifermann and K9 Jet, a black Lab, are stationed in Staples, while Conservation Officer Mike Fairbanks and K9 Fennec, a German shepherd, are set up in Deer River.

In the days since the K9 teams graduated, they have already helped conduct aquatic invasive species check stations, assisted with local law enforcement agencies, and done demonstrations for kids and civic groups.

By — Lakeland News

