New Details Released From Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office On Bemidji Rollover Bus Crash

A vehicle struck a Bemidji ISD school bus north of Bemidji on Irvine Avenue at South Movil Lake Road causing multiple injuries at approximately 8:00 a.m, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus was traveling southbound on Irvine Avenue and the driver of the car was east bound on South Movil Lake Road. The driver of the vehicle drove through a stop sign striking the bus on the right side. The school bus lost control and swerved onto the shoulder on the west side of Irvine.

About 30 students were still inside the bus and many suffered injuries and some had more serious injuries. One child was pinned inside the bus and had to be extricated by Bemidji Fire Rescue.

Rescue crews quickly cleared the students from the bus and the ones who didn’t appear to be injured were transferred to a second bus. Five students were injured and transported by ground ambulance to the Emergency Department at Sanford Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was also transported by ground ambulance and is in serious condition.

Responding to the scene were Bemidji Fire Department, Bemidji Police, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, MN State Patrol, Bemidji Ambulance, North Air Ambulance, Blackduck Ambulance, Cass Lake Ambulance, MN DOT, Beltrami Highway Department, Bemidji ISD, Beltrami Industrial and Southside Towing.

The Bemidji School District and Sanford Hospital Staff handled crisis care with assistance from Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center and several area Pastors who responded to the Emergency Department with assistance.