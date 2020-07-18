Lakeland PBS

New Data on the Cost of Living in Rural Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Jul. 17 2020

New data shows that while wages are often lower in rural Minnesota, it often coincides with a lower cost of living.

Researchers at the Center for Rural Policy and Development have compiled information on the comparative cost of living to wages in rural Minnesota as opposed to in the Twin Cities.

In Northern Minnesota, the hourly wages needed are averaged between $15.57 and $16.28. One of the largest differences in the cost of living when comparing a rural to a metropolitan area comes down to how much housing can add up to, where housing tends to be much more expensive in metropolitan areas. In contrast, health care is one of the things that tends to be more expensive the more rural a community is.

This research was done in order to dispel common assumptions about a lack of opportunity in rural areas. This data can also be used for employees to hold their places of work accountable for having wages that will reflect fairly when compared to the cost of living.

By — Betsy Melin

