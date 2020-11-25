Lakeland PBS

New COVIDaware MN App Could Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 24 2020

The new mobile application COVIDaware MN, which could be used to potentially slow the spread of COVID-19, is a new tool to notify users if they have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

Tarek Tomes, Minnesota Information Technology Commissioner, states that, “If communities are willing to adopt the app, use it to report positive test results and follow health recommendations when notified of an exposure, this app can help us return to many of the activities we miss so much, and save lives.”

People are encouraged to download the free app, which is available on both the iPhone App Store and the Google Play Store.

