New Coach, Same Goals For Park Rapids Volleyball

Last year, the Park Rapids volleyball team had a season to remember, winning the Section 8AA championship over Roseau to advance to state for the first time in school history. While the team on the court is just about the same, on the sidelines is new head coach Christine Sauer. The Park Rapids graduate didn’t have a lot of familiarity with her team, but throughout the summer she was able to work with her players and start strong in the fall.

Only one senior graduated from last year’s team, giving the Panthers a lot of continuity heading into the season.

Right away, Sauer was impressed with the power on her offense; when the first pass is good, you don’t know where the ball is going.

The team will need to be mentally tough this year, as last year’s section title has every team gunning for Park Rapids.

Last season at the state tournament, they lost to powerhouse Marshall in the quarterfinals in four sets. They’re hoping for a different story if they get there this November.