New Class Hopes To Inspire Future First Responders

Josh Peterson
Nov. 10 2017
Park Rapids High School, EMR Class

Park Rapids High School had a few visitors who decided to drop in. Emergency personell from the North Memorial Level 1 Trauma Center flew in to share first hand experience and answer questions from students who are part of a one of kind pilot program that helps train and certify first responders.

For a new program, the repsonse, and the level of interest from students has already impressed staff members.

Even if students choose not to go into a medical field, the class still provided them with important skills and knowledge.

For the students, it’s a chance to learn hands on, and hear stories from those who work in the career field.

With the class wrapping up for the year, plans to offer the course again and expand the program is already in the works. The hope is that other schools will use Park Rapids as an example.

As students watched from a distance, they said good bye to the medical team, who hopes their stories and visit leave a legacy that will inspire future first responders.

Students who pass the course will officially be recognized and certified as first responders through the state of Minnesota.

