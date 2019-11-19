New Businesses Making Their Way To Bemidji Next Year

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Bemidji residents can expect new options for groceries, donuts, coffee and ice cream by the end of next year. City of Bemidji planning director Casey Mai has confirmed that an Aldi, Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins will make their way to town for the community to enjoy.

The former Gander Outdoors store near the Paul Bunyan Mall will be the new location for Aldi, which plans to open by the end of next year. The company has already submitted a building permit that discusses any remodeling or renovation and is currently being reviewed by the building department.

“They are currently going through a conditional use permit process before the Joint Planning Board. The ordinance requires any grocery store larger than 15,000 square foot to go through that CUP process so that is what they are doing at that time. That building will be ultimately divided two-thirds, one-third. Two-thirds will be for that Aldi’s, so approximately 22,000 square foot,” said Mai.

In addition, Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins will be located in the former Tim Horton’s building in downtown Bemidji. The building is already set up as a coffee and donuts shop, which makes this a faster process, and is expected to open in the spring.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’ll ever hurt. I think having more competition only makes our are better. Sometimes we start getting that monopoly where certain companies kind of control everything and they can kind of spike prices and ultimately it hurts us as residents because you’re forced to pay those prices, but when you start getting competition it provides opportunities and I think this will only make Bemidji greater,” said Mai.

Both businesses will create greater opportunities for Bemidji and will help areas that are in need for development.

