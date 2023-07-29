New Attractions & Exhibits Announced for 2023 Minnesota State Fair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The start of the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together is less than a month away. While this year’s new foods, commemorative artwork, and grandstand shows have already been unveiled, what else could be added to this year’s Minnesota State Fair?

Earlier this week, the fair announced new attractions and exhibits for 2023, offering something for people of all ages. The list includes:

“Sweet & Selfie Experience,” a sugar-filled exhibit with displays giving information on candy;

Sensory-Friendly Morning at the Mighty Midway & Kidway at accommodate people with sensory sensitivities;

“Can Can Wonderland Mini Golf On-A-Stick,” a nine-hole course made up of State Fair landmarks;

Pan-Latino Day at Dan Patch Park;

Naturalization ceremonies and oaths of allegiance;

and the 50th Annual Amateur Talent Contest.

In addition, the Beach Shack and Pump & Jump are two new rides that will be added to the Kidway, and new livestock and agriculture competitions have also been added.

The Minnesota State Fair kicks off on August 24 and runs through Labor Day, September 4.

