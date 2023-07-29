Lakeland PBS

New Attractions & Exhibits Announced for 2023 Minnesota State Fair

Lakeland News — Jul. 29 2023

The start of the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together is less than a month away. While this year’s new foods, commemorative artwork, and grandstand shows have already been unveiled, what else could be added to this year’s Minnesota State Fair?

Earlier this week, the fair announced new attractions and exhibits for 2023, offering something for people of all ages. The list includes:

  • “Sweet & Selfie Experience,” a sugar-filled exhibit with displays giving information on candy;
  • Sensory-Friendly Morning at the Mighty Midway & Kidway at accommodate people with sensory sensitivities;
  • “Can Can Wonderland Mini Golf On-A-Stick,” a nine-hole course made up of State Fair landmarks;
  • Pan-Latino Day at Dan Patch Park;
  • Naturalization ceremonies and oaths of allegiance;
  • and the 50th Annual Amateur Talent Contest.

In addition, the Beach Shack and Pump & Jump are two new rides that will be added to the Kidway, and new livestock and agriculture competitions have also been added.

The Minnesota State Fair kicks off on August 24 and runs through Labor Day, September 4.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Essentia Health Enters Merger Agreement with Marshfield Clinic Health System

Oil Pipeline Construction in Minnesota Ruptured an Aquifer. Officials Say It’s the 4th Time

MnDOT Spent Record Amount Last Winter to Clear Roads During Severe Weather

22 Attorneys General Oppose 3M Settlement Over Water Systems Contamination with ‘Forever Chemicals’

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.