New And Old Stories Told At The Annual Aitkin Fish House Parade

It’s the day after Thanksgiving, which means it’s the day of the annual World Famous Fish House Parade in Aitkin, in preparation for the new season. And now, not the holiday season.

This year saw a number of local entrants into the parade and some not from Aitkin. One in particular had an inflatable so big, you’d think it was Thursday in New York City.

Daron says this is his fourth time in the Fish House Parade, and the theme of the parade is what keeps bringing him back.

Many of the entrants had stories to tell as well, including the story of Tame Fish Lake.

The annual Fish House Parade also brings a positive economical impact to the Aitkin community.

The parade was the pinnacle of a day filled with fun, laughs, and smiles in Aitkin, ringing in the new season.