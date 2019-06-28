Lakeland PBS
New Affordable And Supportive Housing Complex Coming To Baxter

Jun. 27 2019

White Oak Estates, a new affordable and supportive housing complex which will feature 20 apartment and 20 townhome units, is coming to Baxter.

The $10 million housing complex will provide low-income housing for those struggling with mental illness or homelessness.

“The need is there and it isn’t always seen. You need a facility to be able to stabilize people before you can deal with their problems. They need the stability of a roof over their heads, and then you can bring services to them,” explained Tom Johnson, president and CEO of American National Bank who spearheaded the complex. “And then they can move through the system. Not be trapped in it, but move through the system.”

The project has been in the works for the last year, and Johnson’s next step is to raise the money needed for the land.

“This is a first step. There’s a lot more need, but success kind of builds on success and that’s kind of what I’m hoping that we’re able to do,” added Johnson.

Organizers plan to close on the land in September and estimate that construction will be completed by October of 2020.

The White Oak Estates housing complex will be located on Grand Oaks Drive in Baxter. Leases for the apartment and townhome units will likely begin in June of 2020.

Rachel Johnson

