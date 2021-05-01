Nevis Plans a Pollinator Highway for Their Downtown

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Women’s Club of Nevis has been planning to establish a pollinator highway through their downtown. They started by creating a pollinator garden just outside of the Nevis information center. For now, all the plants are brand new.

Now they have approval for a new project to create a pollinator highway, which is a trail section that will be filled with native plants that help attract pollinators to the area.

The highway project is estimated to cost around $34,000. A large portion of that will be through a grant, but the remainder is being funded in a variety of ways.

This summer will be the second bloom for the plants in the pollinator garden. The women’s club is eager to see just how much their garden grew.

