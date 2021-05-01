Lakeland PBS

Nevis Plans a Pollinator Highway for Their Downtown

Betsy Melin — Apr. 30 2021

The Women’s Club of Nevis has been planning to establish a pollinator highway through their downtown. They started by creating a pollinator garden just outside of the Nevis information center. For now, all the plants are brand new.

Now they have approval for a new project to create a pollinator highway, which is a trail section that will be filled with native plants that help attract pollinators to the area.

The highway project is estimated to cost around $34,000. A large portion of that will be through a grant, but the remainder is being funded in a variety of ways.

This summer will be the second bloom for the plants in the pollinator garden. The women’s club is eager to see just how much their garden grew.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

