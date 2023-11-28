Nevis Football Defeats Kingsland to Win 1st State Title in School History
Nevis football won the Class 9-Player State Championship on Saturday 14-12 over Kingsland, making it the first time in school history the Tigers have earned a state football title. The game was an absolute defensive slugfest, tying the third lowest score in 9-player Prep Bowl history.
Nevis finishes their season with a perfect 13-0 record.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.