Nevis Football Defeats Kingsland to Win 1st State Title in School History

Lakeland News — Nov. 27 2023

Nevis football won the Class 9-Player State Championship on Saturday 14-12 over Kingsland, making it the first time in school history the Tigers have earned a state football title. The game was an absolute defensive slugfest, tying the third lowest score in 9-player Prep Bowl history.

Nevis finishes their season with a perfect 13-0 record.

By — Lakeland News

