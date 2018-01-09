Nevis Boys Basketball Leaning On Defense For Successful Season
Coming off of a section title and trip to the state tournament last season, the Nevis boys basketball team is experienced and hungry for another run. They’re off to an 8-0 start this year and hope their defense leads to success.
