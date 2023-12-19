Lakeland PBS

Nevis Boys’ Basketball Defeats Park Rapids at Home

Lakeland News — Dec. 18 2023

Nevis boys’ basketball is fresh off their third straight trip to the Class A state tournament and started the 23-24 season with a big 100-54 win over Laporte on Friday. Park Rapids started their season by avenging their Section 8AA first round loss to Wadena-Deer Creek and are currently sitting at 2-2 on the year.

The Tigers hosted the Panthers tonight in what was an intense early season showdown. Park Rapids was leading by the middle of the first half, but Nevis would pull away in the second half and won 80-53.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

