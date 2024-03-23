Nevis Boys B-Ball Falls to Cherry in Class A State Semifinal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The boys’ state basketball tournament continued on Friday, and in Class A the day before, after five attempts, Nevis finally broke through and won their first state quarterfinal game by beating Mt. Lake Area-Comfrey 78-54 at the Target Center.

On Friday, the Tigers continued the quest for their program’s first ever state title in the semifinals, but while the territory may be unfamiliar, the opponent was not. Nevis tipped off with Cherry at Williams Arena, the team’s second clash of the season, with Cherry winning the first meeting 73-57.

And Friday’s outcome was not much different, as Cherry took a 76-58 win over Nevis, snapping the Green and Gold’s six-game win streak. Nevis went on to beat West Central Area at Gangelhoff Center on Saturday 64-51 for a third place finish in the state tournament.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today