Neilson-Reise Arena Reopening Plan Approved by Bemidji Public Affairs Committee

Betsy Melin — Nov. 24 2020

The Bemidji Public Affairs Committee has approved a reopening plan for the Neilson-Reise Arena. At last night’s Public Affairs Committee meeting, Bemidji Parks and Recreation presented their proposal for reopening the arena following COVID-19 protocols.

The new protocols will also mean the locker rooms will be closed and seating in the lobby will be spaced. Also, the timing of those using the ice will have to be pre-planned to allow for sanitation time in between use.

One concern for Bemidji Parks and Recreation is having enough staff to complete the sanitation requirements.

This plan was approved by the planning committee and will now be presented to the full city council for approval. If the plan does get approved by the council, the arena will still not be open until the end of the Governor’s executive order 20-99, which has closed recreational ice arenas during the four-week pause. The council will have the opportunity to approve the plan on either December 7th or the 21st.

