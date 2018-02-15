DONATE

Neil Tesdahl’s Mentoring Goes Beyond The Basketball Court In Crosby

When you think of Crosby-Ironton basketball, many think of head coach Dave Galovich and his more than 700 wins. But behind that legacy is a loyal assistant in Neil Tesdahl. Tesdahl has been by Coach Galovich’s side for 30 years and was bit by the coaching bug after marrying into a big time Minnesota basketball family – more specifically, the McDonald family.

“Most of the people that Bob McDonald is the winningest coach in the state of Minnesota,” Tesdahl said. “I married one of his daughters, so it’s pretty hard not to be involved in basketball.”

Tesdahl’s loyalty to Galovich is undeniable and has said he has never wanted to leave to become a head coach somewhere else. He credits Galovich for creating not only a basketball team and program, but family as well.

“Just can’t say enough about him and what he’s done for me and basketball and my kids and for all the kids in our program,” Tesdahl said of Galovich, the fifth-winningest head coach in Minnesota high school basketball history. “Just an incredible man and can’t thank him enough for being involved in his program.”

Among those 700 wins for the coaches are multiple trips to the state tournament, including last year’s runner-up finish. Despite sitting at 8-13 this season, the coaches continue to have fun and learn from each other, no matter the highs or the lows.

“Nothing really changes for us,” Galovich said. “I mean, we’re working just as hard this year.”

“We just keep plugging away,” Tesdahl said. “We haven’t changes from day one. He hasn’t changed from day one and we’re still doing what we’ve been doing for 30 years.”

Galovich always speaks highly of Tesdahl as both a coach on the court and a teacher, dad, and mentor off the court.

“You know when you’ve been around somebody, you see things in the locker room that others don’t see,” Galovich said. “He cares about people.”

For Tesdahl, he finds fire and passion through the boys he coaches, as he develops them into men after graduation and beyond.

“You know, those kids who have gone on and have been successful,” Tesdahl says. “Some are teachers, some are state patrol, some are doctors, or that type of thing. So, that’s the greatest thing about coaching.”

With the unbreakable bond between the two coaches, the Rangers program has made a name for itself as a Ranger family.

