Nearly 600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday
The state reported 583 new COVID-19 cases today along with nine new deaths. One death was in the Lakeland viewing area, an Itasca resident between 80 and 84 years old.
The cases came from 11,514 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 60 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 3
- Crow Wing – 10
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 24
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 7
- Morrison – 7
- Polk – 1
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 2
