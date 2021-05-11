Nearly 600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state reported 583 new COVID-19 cases today along with nine new deaths. One death was in the Lakeland viewing area, an Itasca resident between 80 and 84 years old.

The cases came from 11,514 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 60 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Beltrami – 1

Cass – 3

Crow Wing – 10

Hubbard – 1

Itasca – 24

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mille Lacs – 7

Morrison – 7

Polk – 1

Todd – 3

Wadena – 2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today