Nearly 5,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota Tuesday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,906 new COVID-19 cases today along with 23 newly reported deaths.
Two of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area One in Aitkin County, of someone aged 80-84 and the other in Polk County, a person between the ages 75 and 79.
The new cases came from 34,044 tests for a case positivity rate of 14.4%. According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins researchers, the 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Minnesota has risen over the past two weeks from 1,578 on Oct. 22 to 3,222 on Nov. 5.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 18
- Beltrami – 26
- Cass – 26
- Clearwater – 6
- Crow Wing – 362
- Hubbard – 12
- Itasca – 21
- Koochiching – 10
- Lake of the Woods – 10
- Mahnomen – 6
- Mille Lacs – 24
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 12
- Roseau – 118
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 5
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.