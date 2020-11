Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

December 2 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Get an intimate look at the wildlife of Lapland, a region in northern Finland, the fabled home of Santa Claus and actual home of reindeer, great gray owls, wolverines, eagles, wolves, musk oxen, brown bears and more.