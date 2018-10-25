Lakeland PBS
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Happening This Weekend

Anthony Scott
Oct. 25 2018
Collection sites across America will gladly take and properly dispose of your unwanted or unused prescription drugs this weekend as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday, October 27th, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) encourages everyone to go to their local collection site to safely dispose your unwanted prescription drugs. There are collection sites all across the state of Minnesota and to find the one closest to you, visit the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s searchable collection site map.

There is no charge for disposing of your medications. Most sites will take prescription, over-the-counter, and pet medicines, but you are encouraged to check with the collection site for any restrictions.

While the DEA hosts a Prescription Drug Take Back Day each fall and spring, you can safely dispose of your unused or expired prescriptions at any time of the year.

Properly and safely disposing of medications can help prevent misuse, diversion and accidental poisonings.

To learn more about use and misuse of prescription opioids in Minnesota, visit the MDH Opioid Dashboard.

