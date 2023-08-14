National Loon Center in Crosslake Acquires More Land
Plans for a National Loon Center facility in Crosslake continue to progress.
The National Loon Center announced on Facebook last week that it is acquiring an additional 10-acre site not far from the original site plan on federal land. The new land will include on-site parking for the loon center and includes land that spans from County Road 3 and Swann Drive in Crosslake behind the County Road 66 business strip and Reed’s Market. The National Loon Center says this was made possible by a generous offer from Crosswoods Development to donate more than five acres of land.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2024, with the center opening to the public in the spring of 2025. More information on the National Loon Center is available on their website.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.