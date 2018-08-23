Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
National Guard To Help Battle Beltrami County Wildfire

National Guard To Help Battle Beltrami County Wildfire

Aug. 23 2018
Leave a Comment

Governor Mark Dayton is calling in the National Guard to help battle a wildfire in Beltrami County.

The 500-acre fire began yesterday in the Beltrami Island State Forest as a result of a DNR-prescribed fire which was intended to manage brushlands in northwest Minnesota.

At this time, the fire is limited to state lands within the Beltrami Island State Forest. Thus far, no structures or private land are threatened.

In ongoing efforts to contain and extinguish the wildfire in Beltrami County, the Minnesota National Guard will provide the assistance of two water-dropping helicopters.

The UH60 (Blackhawk) helicopter is capable of dumping 660 gallons of water on the fire at one time. The CH47 (Chinook) helicopter is capable of dumping 2,000 gallons of water on the fire at one time.

Current fire danger in northwest Minnesota is categorized as “very high,” and is expected to remain high for the next several days.

Contact the Author Dennis Weimann
dweimann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Giacomo Beltrami Monument Turns 70

HUD Charges Minnesota Real-Estate Agent And Homeowners With Discrimination

Report Of Human Remains Unfounded

Babysitter Sentenced to 18 Months for Breaking Infant’s Legs

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Community Arena Breaks Ground On 2nd Rink

The Bemidji Community Arena has seen putting hockey players on the ice for nearly two decades now. Today, construction started on a 2nd rink
Posted on Aug. 23 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Community Arena Breaks Ground On 2nd Rink

Posted on Aug. 23 2018

DNR Reminds People to Not Fly Drones Near Wildfires

Posted on Aug. 23 2018

Minnesota Minimum Wage Will Be Adjusted For Inflation In 2019

Posted on Aug. 23 2018

Community Invited To Paint Downtown Brainerd Mural

Posted on Aug. 23 2018

DNR Fish Pond Stocked For 2018 Minnesota State Fair

Posted on Aug. 23 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.