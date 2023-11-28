Lakeland PBS

Natalie Hudson Sworn in as 1st MN Supreme Court Chief Justice of Color

Lakeland News — Nov. 27 2023

Natalie Hudson was formally installed as Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court on Monday.

She’s the first person of color to lead the state’s highest court. Hudson had served as an associate justice on the court since 2015.

Also on Monday, Karl Procaccini was installed as an associate justice. He’s the first person of Muslim faith to hold a seat on the court.

Both justices were appointed by Gov. Tim Walz earlier this year. Hudson and Procaccini initially took their oaths by signature early last month.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Derek Chauvin’s Family Has Received No Updates After Prison Stabbing, Attorney Says

FDA Expands Cantaloupe Recall After Salmonella Infections Double in a Week

Free Entrance to Minnesota State Parks This Friday, Nov. 24

Finalists Picked for New MN State Flag and Seal Designs

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.