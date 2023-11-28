Natalie Hudson Sworn in as 1st MN Supreme Court Chief Justice of Color
Natalie Hudson was formally installed as Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court on Monday.
She’s the first person of color to lead the state’s highest court. Hudson had served as an associate justice on the court since 2015.
Also on Monday, Karl Procaccini was installed as an associate justice. He’s the first person of Muslim faith to hold a seat on the court.
Both justices were appointed by Gov. Tim Walz earlier this year. Hudson and Procaccini initially took their oaths by signature early last month.
