Natalie Hudson Sworn in as 1st MN Supreme Court Chief Justice of Color

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Natalie Hudson was formally installed as Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court on Monday.

She’s the first person of color to lead the state’s highest court. Hudson had served as an associate justice on the court since 2015.

Also on Monday, Karl Procaccini was installed as an associate justice. He’s the first person of Muslim faith to hold a seat on the court.

Both justices were appointed by Gov. Tim Walz earlier this year. Hudson and Procaccini initially took their oaths by signature early last month.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today