Name of Man Who Died After ATV Went Through Ice Near Cass Lake Released

We now know the name of the man who died on Friday when the ATV he was driving went through the ice on a lake near Cass Lake.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 82-year-old Thomas Steele of Bemidji was driving the ATV when it went through the ice and into the water on Pike Bay. Despite numerous lifesaving attempts, Steele was pronounced dead later in the day at the Cass Lake Hospital.

56-year-old Mark Jacobson of Bemidji was a passenger on the ATV and was also pulled from the water. He was treated at the scene.

On Friday, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said that ice conditions on Pike Bay and several area lakes are still extremely unsafe due to recent warm weather, wind, and rain.

