Murder and Assault Charges Dismissed in Bemidji Homicide Case

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 14 2020

Antonio Parkhurst

An 18-year-old man who was charged with second-degree murder as well as second-degree assault in Beltrami County Court has had those charges dismissed.

Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson says charges were dismissed against Antonio Vincente Parkhurst in late June after a grand jury chose not to indict him on those two charges. Hanson tells Lakeland News the grand jury decided there was not enough evidence to support an indictment on those two charges.

The murder and assault charges were dropped the same day Parkhurst pled guilty to a gross misdemeanor of possession of the firearm in late June.

The charges stemmed from an incident on February 17th when Bemidji police officers responded to multiple gunshots at a home in Bemidji and found 20-year-old Lupe Rosillo dead. During the investigation, officers found out that a second male was being treated at the Sanford Emergency Room for gunshot wounds.

On February 19, Bemidji Police Officers arrested Parkhurst as he was walking in the hallway at a location on Ridgeway Avenue in Bemidji. In a Mirandized statement, Parkhurst stated that he was invited to the residence on the night of February 17, 2020. He stated that he was in possession of a 9mm handgun and cash when he arrived, and he was directed into a smaller bedroom. He stated that two masked men ran into the bedroom and began assaulting him. Parkhurst stated that he responded to the assailants by firing two shots in their direction in order to stop the assault and to escape, and he ran down the stairs and fled through the alley.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

