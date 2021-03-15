Multiple Burglaries Reported in Little Falls Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple calls reporting residential burglaries this past weekend. The areas affected were northeast of Little Falls, including Belle Prairie and Ripley Townships. All the burglaries were within a 10-mile radius of Little Falls.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect(s) pried open doors to enter out buildings. Several items were reported missing including long guns, pistol holsters, hunting equipment, chainsaws, a battery charger, and miscellaneous tools.

These cases are still under investigation, and the Sheriff’s Office asks that if a resident sees any suspicious people and/or vehicles that seem out of place, tips generated from the public would be appreciated. Contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233 if you have any information that would assist in the investigations.

