Multiple Auto Theft Reports At Businesses Located South Of Little Falls

There have been thefts off of vehicles at businesses located south of Little Falls on Haven Road two days in a row, according to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received reports on November 7, 2019 and November 8, 2019 of thefts off of vehicles at Auto Max, MK Car Sales and Hilmerson Collision Center.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office the suspect(s) cut the catalytic converters off some of the vehicles located at these businesses. These incidents are believed to be related and happened sometime between November 5, 2019 and November 8, 2019.

If you have information regarding these thefts you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

