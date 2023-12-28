Mt. Ski Gull Trying to Cope With This Winter’s Unusual Conditions

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Last December, the Brainerd Lakes received more than 20 inches of snow. This year, less than 5 inches of snow has fallen from the skies, per the National Weather Service.

While some Minnesotans might enjoy the unusual warmth so far this winter, Mount Ski Gull is trying to adjust to the lack of powder. Mt. Ski Gull like many outdoor recreation facilities in the Midwest are feeling the effects of this Winter.

Mt. Ski Gull can make their own snow, which is the only snow they currently have for their runs, but the elements have even made artificial snow production difficult. The big issue is not the lack of snow, but the lack of cold.

One foot of natural snow compresses to about two inches of artificial snow. Mt Ski Gull usually needs two to three feet of artificial snow to open up their runs, but having all artificial snow doesn’t make for the best quality skiing and snowboarding.

The rain is no friend of the snow either. The rain eats into the quality of the snow. The rain over the previous weekend has caused a significant melt. Another aspect that has seen change this year due to the lack of snow is the atmosphere here.

That nice layer of snow really gives the area here a winter wonderland feeling. Currently, Mt. Ski Gull has 3 of their 10 runs for skiing and snowboarding open as well as tubing.

Mt Ski Gull hopes to usually have 5-6 runs open by this time of the year, but are hopeful to get caught up in the upcoming weeks.

