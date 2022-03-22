Lakeland PBS

MSU Mankato Tops BSU in One of the Craziest-Ever Finishes to a College Hockey Game

Chaz MootzMar. 21 2022

On Saturday, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team lost to Minnesota State 2-1 in overtime in what will go down as one of the craziest finishes to a college hockey game.

The Mavericks scored the apparent game-winning goal just three minutes into overtime. The Mason Cup trophy was awarded to MSU Mankato, the fans had left the arena, and the Beavers’ season was over.

However, after additional video was provided to CCHA Commissioner Don Lucia, a lengthy extra review took place, and the goal was overturned because the net was elevated from the back skate of BSU goaltender Mattias Sholl and the puck went underneath the post.

More than an hour after the Mavericks scored the apparent game-winning goal, the game was restarted. Minnesota State then scored just two minutes later with the actual game winner and the final stood as 2-1.

Minnesota State’s win over Bemidji State ended the Beavers’ season with a 19-20 record, and the Mavericks captured the first-ever CCHA Mason Cup.

By — Chaz Mootz

