Lakeland PBS

MPCA Investigates Release of Drilling Fluid at Line 3 Site Near Palisade

Lakeland News — Jul. 13 2021

Drilling work at an Enbridge Line 3 construction site near Palisade has been shut down while the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency investigates what it is terming as the inadvertent release of about 80 to 100 gallons of drilling fluid.

The MPCA says this is a non-toxic release, and the drilling mud includes bentonite clay, water, and a gum additive called Sandmaster that is approved by the MPCA’s 401 water certification and is more commonly used as a food additive.

Enbridge Energy released a statement to Lakeland News today saying there were “no impacts to any aquifers nor were there downstream impacts because environmental control measures were included at this location”. The statement went on to say the drilling operation was shut down immediately, that crews followed proper procedures for managing the containment, and that the third-party agency monitors and trained environmental inspectors supervised the cleanup.

Protesters and those opposed to Line 3 say the mud contains fine particles that can smother aquatic life. The MPCA says it has inspected the site and that Enbridge will be consulting with them before resuming drilling.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Groups Opposed to Line 3 Calling on Biden to Cancel Pipeline

More Protests, Arrests at Line 3 Sites; Water Protectors Shut Down Work at Willow River

MPCA Commissioner Resigns Ahead of GOP-Controlled Senate Plans to Oust Her

State to Help Counties Pay Refunds in Enbridge Overtaxation Issue

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.