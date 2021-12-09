Mozzarella Ball Christmas Tree – Good Food, Good Life, 365

Lakeland PBS

Nathan DatresDec. 8 2021

Mozzarella Ball Christmas Tree

Ingredients:

  • Pizza dough, enough homemade dough for 1 pizza or 1 tube of refrigerated classic pizza dough
  • 2 ((8-ounce) containers fresh mozzarella balls (little cherry size)
  • Egg wash for brushing on dough, 1 egg + 1 tablespoon water
  • Italian seasoning blend
  • Yellow bell pepper star
  • Red bell pepper rounds for ornaments
  • Pizza sauce, for serving, optional

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Roll out pizza dough on lightly floured work surface and cut into 2-inch squares.
  3. Drain mozzarella balls and dry thoroughly with paper towels.
  4. Securely wrap each mozzarella ball in a square of dough. Arrange on prepared baking sheet in the shape of Christmas tree.
  5. Brush the tree with egg wash. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning.
  6. Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes.
  7. Remove from oven and immediately arrange bell pepper ornaments on the tree. Top the tree with the yellow bell pepper star.
  8. Eat while warm. Serve with warmed pizza sauce for dipping, if desired.

Sue’s Tips

Cookie cutters work great for making bell pepper decorations for the tree. Freehand with a sharp knife works well, too.

When you’re shopping for dried Italian seasoning blend, look at the list of ingredients. I always choose the one with no salt added. Give the dried seasoning a pinch to release the flavorful oils as you sprinkle it over the unbaked tree.

Use any unused mozzarella to top a homemade pizza, add to salads, put them on little appetizer skewers, or pile them onto a charcuterie board.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nathan Datres

