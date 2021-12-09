Mozzarella Ball Christmas Tree – Good Food, Good Life, 365
Mozzarella Ball Christmas Tree
Ingredients:
- Pizza dough, enough homemade dough for 1 pizza or 1 tube of refrigerated classic pizza dough
- 2 ((8-ounce) containers fresh mozzarella balls (little cherry size)
- Egg wash for brushing on dough, 1 egg + 1 tablespoon water
- Italian seasoning blend
- Yellow bell pepper star
- Red bell pepper rounds for ornaments
- Pizza sauce, for serving, optional
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Roll out pizza dough on lightly floured work surface and cut into 2-inch squares.
- Drain mozzarella balls and dry thoroughly with paper towels.
- Securely wrap each mozzarella ball in a square of dough. Arrange on prepared baking sheet in the shape of Christmas tree.
- Brush the tree with egg wash. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning.
- Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Remove from oven and immediately arrange bell pepper ornaments on the tree. Top the tree with the yellow bell pepper star.
- Eat while warm. Serve with warmed pizza sauce for dipping, if desired.
Sue’s Tips
Cookie cutters work great for making bell pepper decorations for the tree. Freehand with a sharp knife works well, too.
When you’re shopping for dried Italian seasoning blend, look at the list of ingredients. I always choose the one with no salt added. Give the dried seasoning a pinch to release the flavorful oils as you sprinkle it over the unbaked tree.
Use any unused mozzarella to top a homemade pizza, add to salads, put them on little appetizer skewers, or pile them onto a charcuterie board.
