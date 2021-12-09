Mozzarella Ball Christmas Tree – Good Food, Good Life, 365

Mozzarella Ball Christmas Tree

Sue’s Tips

Cookie cutters work great for making bell pepper decorations for the tree. Freehand with a sharp knife works well, too.

When you’re shopping for dried Italian seasoning blend, look at the list of ingredients. I always choose the one with no salt added. Give the dried seasoning a pinch to release the flavorful oils as you sprinkle it over the unbaked tree.

Use any unused mozzarella to top a homemade pizza, add to salads, put them on little appetizer skewers, or pile them onto a charcuterie board.