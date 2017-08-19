Move-In Day Kicks Off Welcome Week At Bemidji State University

Futon? Check. Refrigerator? Check. Unloading boxes? Check. But having some fun while moving into the residence halls was also on the new student checklist for new Beavers at Bemidji State University on move-in day. The day kicks off Welcome Week at BSU, where nearly 800 freshmen students receive an introduction to their college experience.

“We talk about the candle of knowledge and passing that on to them,” said BSU President Dr. Faith Hensrud. “It’s just a really special tradition that makes them feel that this is a special place and that they’re really part of a learning community.”

Roommates Hannah Wentland and Teghan Grulkowski will call Oak Hall home. They only met on Registration Day in March, but they’ve hit it off.

“Similar interests before,” said Grulkowski.

“We’re like ‘let’s do this, ok, good, let’s put the futon on this side, yeah, let’s do this!'” said Wentland.

“We’re just going with the flow right now, I guess,” said Grulkowski.

“Yeah, it works out pretty good,” said Wentland.

Football player Ben Sammon moved in a week ago and is now lending a helping hand to others as they move in. He says he’s ecstatic for the week’s activities.

“It’s going to be a lot different, now that there’s a lot more people on campus,” said Sammon. “It’s a lot nicer, because there’s more people to get to know, I like getting to know people.”

Bemidji is a far cry from Canada for Alexis Buggura-Brown, who’s studying international studies, but she’s ready for her new surroundings.

“I’m excited to get things started, classes and get to know people, and just learn the community and stuff,” said Bug gura-Brown.

Once the majority of the students were moved in, they headed to a welcome ceremony at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“Be sure to have fun, take it all in and thoroughly enjoy this ride that is going to last you for the rest of your life,” said BSU Interim Dean of Students Dr. Jesse Grant.

It was there that students were reminded of five fundamentals: attend events on campus, build new friendships, introduce yourself to faculty and staff, show BSU pride, and ask for help if needed.

Good luck, class of 2021.