Lakeland PBS

Motorcyclist Collides with Black Bear Near Pillager

Lakeland News — Aug. 2 2022

Photo Credit: Pillager Area Fire & Rescue

A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital yesterday after colliding with a black bear near Pillager.

Pillager Area Fire & Rescue responded to the collision just before 2 yesterday afternoon. The bear died from the collision.

According to a press release, the motorcyclist had significant road rash, scrapes, bruises, and a broken wrist. The victim, whose name has not been release, was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital in Staples.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Motorcycle Racer at Brainerd International Raceway Killed in Crash Last Friday

3 People Injured in ATV Crash in Rural Motley

43-Year-Old Bemidji Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

64-Year-Old Bemidji Woman Severely Injured in Hit-and-Run

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.