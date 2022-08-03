Motorcyclist Collides with Black Bear Near Pillager

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital yesterday after colliding with a black bear near Pillager.

Pillager Area Fire & Rescue responded to the collision just before 2 yesterday afternoon. The bear died from the collision.

According to a press release, the motorcyclist had significant road rash, scrapes, bruises, and a broken wrist. The victim, whose name has not been release, was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital in Staples.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today