Motorcyclist Collides with Black Bear Near Pillager
A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital yesterday after colliding with a black bear near Pillager.
Pillager Area Fire & Rescue responded to the collision just before 2 yesterday afternoon. The bear died from the collision.
According to a press release, the motorcyclist had significant road rash, scrapes, bruises, and a broken wrist. The victim, whose name has not been release, was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital in Staples.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.