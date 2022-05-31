Lakeland PBS

Motorcycle Crash in Menahga Leaves One Rider in the Hospital

Ryan BowlerMay. 31 2022

One person was sent to the hospital on Saturday following a motorcycle crash in Menahga.

At 5:18 PM on May 28th, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the report of a motorcycle crash. Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the ditch with 44-year-old Rebecca Cushman of rural Menahga on the ground.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Cushman was riding a motorcycle with a group of riders heading eastbound on Stocking Lake Road around 5 in the afternoon. When they rounded the corner approaching 149th Avenue, Cushman got too close to the dirt shoulder, lost control, and crashed into the ditch. According to authorities, Cushman was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not involved.

Cushman suffered a leg injury and was transported to Tri-County Medical Treatment for further treatment after medical responders stabilized Cushman’s leg on site.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Menahga Police Department, Menahga First Responders, Tri-County Ambulance and K&K Towing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Cass County ATV Crashes Over Memorial Day Weekend Result in Serious Injuries

Minneapolis Agrees to Pay $1.2M to People Injured by Police

In Focus: Cherrywood Quilt Challenge Focuses on Princess Diana

Driver Suffers Severe Head Injury in Dirt Bike Crash North of Park Rapids

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.