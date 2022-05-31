Motorcycle Crash in Menahga Leaves One Rider in the Hospital

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One person was sent to the hospital on Saturday following a motorcycle crash in Menahga.

At 5:18 PM on May 28th, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the report of a motorcycle crash. Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the ditch with 44-year-old Rebecca Cushman of rural Menahga on the ground.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Cushman was riding a motorcycle with a group of riders heading eastbound on Stocking Lake Road around 5 in the afternoon. When they rounded the corner approaching 149th Avenue, Cushman got too close to the dirt shoulder, lost control, and crashed into the ditch. According to authorities, Cushman was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not involved.

Cushman suffered a leg injury and was transported to Tri-County Medical Treatment for further treatment after medical responders stabilized Cushman’s leg on site.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Menahga Police Department, Menahga First Responders, Tri-County Ambulance and K&K Towing.

