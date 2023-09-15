Lakeland PBS

Motley Police Department to Remain Open with Hiring of Interim Chief

Lakeland News — Sep. 15 2023

The Motley Police Department will remain open thanks to the hiring of an interim police chief.

Mayor Mike Schmidt tells Lakeland News that Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Al Yoder will start on the job within days.

On Monday, the Motley City Council voted to offer the position to Yoder, and he accepted. The city will continue to search for a full-time chief and officer to fill the department.

Motley Police Chief Jason Borash submitted his resignation in late August after officer Cody Holz resigned earlier in the summer. Holz told the council he resigned because of pay.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Over 1,100 Arrested in MN During Labor Day DWI Campaign

Man Arrested in Morrison Co. for Impaired Driving, Possession of Suspected Meth

Mike Fogelson Steps Down as Bemidji HS Head Baseball Coach

Motley Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Sunday

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.