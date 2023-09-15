Motley Police Department to Remain Open with Hiring of Interim Chief
The Motley Police Department will remain open thanks to the hiring of an interim police chief.
Mayor Mike Schmidt tells Lakeland News that Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Al Yoder will start on the job within days.
On Monday, the Motley City Council voted to offer the position to Yoder, and he accepted. The city will continue to search for a full-time chief and officer to fill the department.
Motley Police Chief Jason Borash submitted his resignation in late August after officer Cody Holz resigned earlier in the summer. Holz told the council he resigned because of pay.
