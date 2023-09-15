Motley Police Department to Remain Open with Hiring of Interim Chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Motley Police Department will remain open thanks to the hiring of an interim police chief.

Mayor Mike Schmidt tells Lakeland News that Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Al Yoder will start on the job within days.

On Monday, the Motley City Council voted to offer the position to Yoder, and he accepted. The city will continue to search for a full-time chief and officer to fill the department.

Motley Police Chief Jason Borash submitted his resignation in late August after officer Cody Holz resigned earlier in the summer. Holz told the council he resigned because of pay.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today