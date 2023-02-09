Lakeland PBS

Motley Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Girlfriend Last Year

Lakeland News — Feb. 8 2023

Harold Wassather

A Motley man has pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend in their Motley home in March of 2022.

Forum News Service reports Harold Wassather has pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree without intent. Wassather was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Christine Nygard.

The 66-year-old Nygard was found dead on March 6 of last year, and the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said she died from blunt head and chest trauma.

Wassather is scheduled to be sentenced on the second-degree murder plea in April.

