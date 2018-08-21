Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Burglary Suspect

Shirelle Moore
Aug. 21 2018
Leave a Comment

Morrison County Sheriff Office is on the hunt for a burglary suspect in the Richardson Township. Sheriff Shawn Larsen states their office received a report of a burglary in progress at a home located off 370th ave., Monday morning around 10.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the reporting party returned to the home and witnessed a dark grey 4-door sedan with rust on the back fenders, small crack in the center of the windshield and black tape covering the rear license plate parked in the driveway near the house. The reporting party walked into the house and observed a man standing in the living room, who was described as approximately 6’ 2” tall, 220 to 250 pounds, wearing a black ski mask, long sleeve black shirt, black gloves, black pants and black shoes with possibly a white Nike symbol on the outside of each shoe. The suspect pushed passed the reporting party and left the home in the car described above, heading northbound on 370th Avenue. The reporting party was unsure about the make and model of the car, but believed it was a mid-1990’s car.

The Sheriff’s Office believes that the reporting party had interrupted a burglary in progress at the home. The home was unlocked at the time of the incident and it is believed that no items were taken.

Deputies responded to the scene and checked the surrounding area and local businesses, but were unable to locate the suspect or the car. Law enforcement agencies in neighboring counties were notified of the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware of this incident and is reminding everyone to keep your home secured by locking your doors and reporting any suspicious activity. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in attempting to locate the suspect and suspect’s car in this matter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Motorcycle Vs. Deer Crash Claims Life Of A Rice Man

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Royalton Causes Serious Damage

Woman Throws Meth Out Car Window While Being Followed by Police

Two-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries In Little Falls

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Crash in Menahga Sends Car Into Ditch

Vanessa Hoffman, age 26, of Menahga, was driving a green Ford Explorer westbound on State Highway 87 when a Chrysler Town and Country Minivan
Posted on Aug. 21 2018

Latest Stories

Crash in Menahga Sends Car Into Ditch

Posted on Aug. 21 2018

Cuyuna Bike Crusher Brings Over 500 Riders to the Area

Posted on Aug. 21 2018

Drones and Wildfires: A Deadly Combination

Posted on Aug. 21 2018

Upset In Top Fuel Steals Headlines For NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals

Posted on Aug. 21 2018

Governor's Debate In Grand Rapids Cancelled

Posted on Aug. 21 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.