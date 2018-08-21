Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Burglary Suspect

Morrison County Sheriff Office is on the hunt for a burglary suspect in the Richardson Township. Sheriff Shawn Larsen states their office received a report of a burglary in progress at a home located off 370th ave., Monday morning around 10.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the reporting party returned to the home and witnessed a dark grey 4-door sedan with rust on the back fenders, small crack in the center of the windshield and black tape covering the rear license plate parked in the driveway near the house. The reporting party walked into the house and observed a man standing in the living room, who was described as approximately 6’ 2” tall, 220 to 250 pounds, wearing a black ski mask, long sleeve black shirt, black gloves, black pants and black shoes with possibly a white Nike symbol on the outside of each shoe. The suspect pushed passed the reporting party and left the home in the car described above, heading northbound on 370th Avenue. The reporting party was unsure about the make and model of the car, but believed it was a mid-1990’s car.

The Sheriff’s Office believes that the reporting party had interrupted a burglary in progress at the home. The home was unlocked at the time of the incident and it is believed that no items were taken.

Deputies responded to the scene and checked the surrounding area and local businesses, but were unable to locate the suspect or the car. Law enforcement agencies in neighboring counties were notified of the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware of this incident and is reminding everyone to keep your home secured by locking your doors and reporting any suspicious activity. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in attempting to locate the suspect and suspect’s car in this matter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.