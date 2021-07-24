Morrison County Offering New Drug Disposal Option

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, along with other police agencies, will be giving anyone wishing to dispose of prescriptions or over-the-counter medicines a pouch that allows them to do so at their home.

The drug deactivation system works like this: you first open up the pouch, put any prescriptions or medicines you don’t plan on using inside it, and fill the pouch halfway with water. Then, you let it sit for 30 seconds before you seal the pouch up, give it a shake, and then throw it away.

These pouches can be picked up at the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office or any other police agency in the county.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today