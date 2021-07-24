Morrison County Offering New Drug Disposal Option
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, along with other police agencies, will be giving anyone wishing to dispose of prescriptions or over-the-counter medicines a pouch that allows them to do so at their home.
The drug deactivation system works like this: you first open up the pouch, put any prescriptions or medicines you don’t plan on using inside it, and fill the pouch halfway with water. Then, you let it sit for 30 seconds before you seal the pouch up, give it a shake, and then throw it away.
These pouches can be picked up at the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office or any other police agency in the county.
