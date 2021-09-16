Lakeland PBS

Morrison County Deputies Recover Stolen Property

Lakeland News — Sep. 15 2021

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has recovered two enclosed trailers full of personal property stolen in a burglary last year. The value of the trailers and property inside is estimated at more than $30,000.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home off Highway 10, about 5 miles south of Motley, and recovered the stolen items.

40-year-old Derek Holmberg of Motley was questioned and admitted his involvement in this burglary. Holmberg was placed under arrest and is currently awaiting formal charges in this matter.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Four Sentenced to Prison for Roles in Robbery on Red Lake Reservation

Two-Vehicle Accident Involving a Tractor Reported Near Pierz

Help Sought in Apprehending Suspect in Little Falls Burglary

Investigation Into Burglary at Church in Nimrod

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.