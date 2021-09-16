Morrison County Deputies Recover Stolen Property
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has recovered two enclosed trailers full of personal property stolen in a burglary last year. The value of the trailers and property inside is estimated at more than $30,000.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home off Highway 10, about 5 miles south of Motley, and recovered the stolen items.
40-year-old Derek Holmberg of Motley was questioned and admitted his involvement in this burglary. Holmberg was placed under arrest and is currently awaiting formal charges in this matter.
