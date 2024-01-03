Morrison Co. Man Seriously Injured in 1-Vehicle Rollover Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Bowlus man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at just after 2:30 p.m. today, a pickup driven by 84-year-old Arnold Donald Molus was eastbound on Highway 238 near Dove Road in Elmdale when it went off the road, struck a guard rail, and rolled.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Molus was listed as wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was not involved.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today