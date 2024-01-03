Lakeland PBS

Morrison Co. Man Seriously Injured in 1-Vehicle Rollover Crash

Nathan Green — Jan. 2 2024

A Bowlus man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at just after 2:30 p.m. today, a pickup driven by 84-year-old Arnold Donald Molus was eastbound on Highway 238 near Dove Road in Elmdale when it went off the road, struck a guard rail, and rolled.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash. Molus was listed as wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was not involved.

