Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

More Than 700 Firefighters Participate In 19th MN Wildfire Academy

Jun. 6 2019

“It truly does get better every year as a result of our experience. We learn from our mistakes. We correct them the following year. As an instructor, I say if I don’t learn from the students I failed somewhere, too,” says Ron Guck, operations section chief for the Minnesota Wildfire Academy.

For the past 19 years, firefighters of all skill levels have gathered at Itasca Community College and the University of Minnesota North Central Outreach and Research Center in Grand Rapids to train for with the best at Minnesota Wildfire Academy.

“It’s also a great opportunity for all the different agencies to come together and get to work together and train together before we have to actually go out on incidents, so we kind of know each other,” says Aaron Mielke, an incident commander trainee.

This year, the academy had exactly 723 students. As a whole, they represent exactly 14 states. Up to 27 different classes can be happening on any day of the academy that cover a wide variety of topics.

“Everything from swinging a Pulaski [hand tool] safely so that you don’t bash your shin, chainsaws so you don’t cut your leg. Safety is number one,” says Scott Belknap, team type 2 safety officer.

Each class can be taught by up to four or five instructors who each usually have decades of experience. One thing that’s truly valuable about attending is that the skills transfer to nearly any job, no matter the location.

“These are all national-based classes so if a person takes an engine boss course here at the Wildland Fire Academy, he can go out to California and do the engine boss position,” says Mike Aultman, incident commander.

The Wildfire Academy was made possible by many collaborators including the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, US Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association, the Fire Marshall’s office, Department of Public Health, Homeland Security, emergency management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Conservation Core, Itasca Community College, the University of Minnesota, The North Central Experiment Station Outreach Center, and Visit Grand Rapids. The academy will go until Friday.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Grand Rapids High School Holds Mock Crash

Itasca Youth Water Summit Hosts Over 400 Students

One Man Dead After ATV Crash In Cohasset

Grand Rapids Man Charged With Multiple Counts Of Possession And Sale Of Controlled Substances

What do you think?

Latest Story

Funeral To Be Held In Bemidji For Woman Stabbed To Death In Duluth

A funeral is set for next Monday in Bemidji for the woman who was stabbed to death in Duluth on Sunday. According to her obituary, 41-year-old
Posted on Jun. 6 2019

Latest Stories

Funeral To Be Held In Bemidji For Woman Stabbed To Death In Duluth

Posted on Jun. 6 2019

MnDOT Talks Paul Bunyan/Hwy 197 Corridor To Beltrami County Commissioners

Posted on Jun. 5 2019

Bemidji Rotary Club Hosts Annual Blood Screening At Sanford Health Medical Center

Posted on Jun. 5 2019

Bring Your Furry Friend To "Bark For Life" At Diamond Point Park

Posted on Jun. 5 2019

Little Falls Baseball Defeats Bemidji to Win Section 8AAA Title

Posted on Jun. 5 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate