More Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday
The state reported 1,088 COVID-19 cases today. There were 12 newly reported deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area:
- A Clearwater County resident between the ages of 65-69
The new cases come from 13,658 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.0%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 87 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 9
- Clearwater – 2
- Crow Wing – 18
- Itasca – 28
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 6
- Morrison – 11
- Polk – 2
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 2
