More Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday

Chris BurnsApr. 27 2021

The state reported 1,088 COVID-19 cases today. There were 12 newly reported deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • A Clearwater County resident between the ages of 65-69

The new cases come from 13,658 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 87 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 1
  • Cass – 9
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 18
  • Itasca – 28
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 6
  • Morrison – 11
  • Polk – 2
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 2

