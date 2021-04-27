More Than 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,088 COVID-19 cases today. There were 12 newly reported deaths, one of which was in the Lakeland viewing area:

A Clearwater County resident between the ages of 65-69

The new cases come from 13,658 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.0%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 87 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 1

Cass – 9

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 18

Itasca – 28

Koochiching – 1

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 6

Morrison – 11

Polk – 2

Todd – 3

Wadena – 2

