More Legislative Candidates in Lakeland Viewing Area Announce Election Plans

Lakeland News — Feb. 28 2022

Two more candidates have announced plans to seek election to the Minnesota State Legislature.

Dave Liedl

Local businessman Dave Liedl has announced he will run as a Republican in the House District 6A election. Liedl is the owner-operator of Culver’s restaurants in Brainerd and Bemidji and says in a press release that he believes his established record as an effective common-sense business leader will translate into success for the people he hopes to serve.

The newly-created District 6A includes portions of Crow Wing, Cass, and Itasca counties and communities like Grand Rapids, Crosby, and Crosslake.

Mike Paulus

Also, Mike Paulus will be a Republican candidate in the House 5A election. Paulus is currently Executive Director of the Cass County Economic Development Corporation. In a press release, Paulus states he is running for the 5A seat to enhance economic vitality in the district and to protect constitutional liberties. He has already been endorsed by currently District 5 Senator Paul Utke.

5A is a newly-formed district that includes portions of Cass, Wadena, Hubbard, and Becker counties. Lake Shore Mayor Krista Knudsen announced last week that she is also entering the 5A election.

