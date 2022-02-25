Candidates Emerging for Newly-Created MN House and Senate Districts
Candidates are starting to emerge for the newly-created state House and Senate districts across Minnesota.
In the Lakeland viewing area, Beltrami County Commissioner Reed Olson announced his intention to seek the Minnesota House 2A seat. The newly-redrawn House District 2A covers the Red Lake Nation, all of Lake of the Woods and portions of Clearwater County, including Gonvick and Clearbrook, and Beltrami County, including Bemidji, Puposky, and Washkish.
Olson says if elected, one of his priorities in St. Paul will be strengthening the wood products industry and tourist economy, while ensuring their sustainability.
Lake Shore mayor Krista Knudsen says she will enter the race for House District 5A, a newly-formed district that includes portions of Cass, Wadena, Hubbard, and Becker counties.
Knudsen has been mayor of Lake Shore since 2020 and previously served on the city council. She and her husband own Cowboy*s Restaurant in Lake Shore. She is running as a Republican and has an endorsement from current state Rep. John Poston of Lake Shore.
Also, former Mille Lacs County Sheriff Brent Lindgren has announced his plans to run as a Republican for the Senate District 10 seat. Lindgren joined the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office in 1987. He was elected Sheriff in 2002 and held that position for 16 years until his retirement in 2019.
Senate District 10 includes portions of seven counties, including Aitkin, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, and Morrison in the Lakeland viewing area.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.