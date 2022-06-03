More Information Released on Bemidji School Bus Crash Near Long Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

We know more information now about the Bemidji school bus crash that happened near Long Lake on May 23rd.

Previously, Lakeland News reported that four juveniles and the bus driver reported no injuries from the crash. But according to the incident report that Lakeland News obtained from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, we’ve learned more about how it happened.

According to that incident report, the bus driver, Marcine Plemel, reported driving between 45 and 50 miles per hour and was looking into her mirror to check on kids riding in the back when she felt her tires on the gravel portion of the road shoulder. Plemel attempted to correct but lost control, and the vehicle flipped on its side.

It’s unclear if the bus rolled over completely or just onto its side. A deputy at the scene noted in his report that photos taken on the scene by law enforcement suggest the bus rolled onto the passenger side before coming to a stop. But two of the juveniles on the bus said it rolled over completely two to four times.

Plemel reported being under the weather at the time of the crash but said she took no medication for it. No citations were issued following the crash.

