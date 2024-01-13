Lakeland PBS

More Details Released on Officer Who Shot and Killed Suspect in East Grand Forks

Lakeland News — Jan. 12 2024

We know some more information about the incident near East Grand Forks where a man police were attempting to arrest was shot and killed by an officer.

According to the Minnesota BCA, 42-year-old Lucas Gilbertson of East Grand Forks died after being shot multiple times. He was shot by a police officer who was executing an arrest warrant in Rhinehart Township just south of East Grand Forks.

The officer who shot Gilbertson is not being named at this point, but he was a member of the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force and worked in an undercover capacity. The BCA says the officer deployed his taser and fired his department handgun. He is on standard administrative leave.

Crime scene personnel found a handgun on the ground near the home. There is body-worn and squad camera video from this incident, but not of the shooting itself. The officer who used force was not wearing a body camera.

BCA agents are reviewing all available video as part of their active investigation.

