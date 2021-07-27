More Counties Under Burning Restrictions in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burning restrictions continue in Minnesota to help prevent wildfires, and more counties in the Lakeland viewing area will soon be included in those restrictions.

Effective Tuesday, July 27, areas within state jurisdiction in Aitkin, Becker, Benton, Carlton, Clearwater, Mahnomen and Stearns counties are included in burning restrictions. They will join several other counties with restrictions already in place, including the eastern portion of Roseau County and all of Beltrami, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Lake, Morrison, St. Louis, Todd and Wadena counties.

Under these restrictions, no campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, or back country camping on all lands. On DNR-managed lands there will be no campfires allowed, and with non-DNR managed lands, campfires may be allowed, but only in established fire rings associated with a home, cabin, or campground.

There will be no state-issued burning permits for brush or yard waste, and no fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits.

The restrictions will remain in effect until weather and environmental conditions show a significant reduction in fire danger.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today