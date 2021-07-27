Lakeland PBS

More Counties Under Burning Restrictions in Minnesota

Lakeland News — Jul. 26 2021

Burning restrictions continue in Minnesota to help prevent wildfires, and more counties in the Lakeland viewing area will soon be included in those restrictions.

Effective Tuesday, July 27, areas within state jurisdiction in Aitkin, Becker, Benton, Carlton, Clearwater, Mahnomen and Stearns counties are included in burning restrictions. They will join several other counties with restrictions already in place, including the eastern portion of Roseau County and all of Beltrami, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Lake, Morrison, St. Louis, Todd and Wadena counties.

Under these restrictions, no campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, or back country camping on all lands. On DNR-managed lands there will be no campfires allowed, and with non-DNR managed lands, campfires may be allowed, but only in established fire rings associated with a home, cabin, or campground.

There will be no state-issued burning permits for brush or yard waste, and no fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits.

The restrictions will remain in effect until weather and environmental conditions show a significant reduction in fire danger.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Crow Wing Co. 2022 Redistricting Could Have All Commissioners Up for Re-election

Bemidji Starts Ban on Non-Essential Water Use

Judge Rules Hubbard Co. Can’t Obstruct Access to Property of Line 3 Opponents

Morrison County Offering New Drug Disposal Option

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.