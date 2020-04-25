Lakeland PBS

Moondance Jammin Country Fest, Great American Think-Off Postponed to 2021

Nathan Green — Apr. 24 2020

Two more big area events for the summer are being postponed until next year.

Moondance Jammin Country Fest, which was scheduled for June 18th through June 20th in Walker, is being pushed back one year now until June 24th through June 26th in 2021. At this point, Moondance Jam, scheduled for mid-July, has not been canceled or postponed, but Moondance officials say they will know more about that event in the next month.

Also, the Great American Think-Off in New York Mills, which was scheduled for June 13th, has been postponed a year until June 12th, 2021. The 2020 question has now become the 2021 question: “Which is more important: to win or to play by the rules?” Essays are now due April 1st of 2021.

Nathan Green

Nathan Green

